Tributes paid to Ballyclare Rugby Club stalwart, Laurence Caldwell

Ballyclare Rugby Football Club.

Mr Caldwell, who passed away on Saturday, October 9, had a long association with Ballyclare Rugby Football Club.

Paying tribute in a post on social media, a spokesperson for the Doagh Road-based club said: “The President and Committee of Ballyclare RFC were shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of dear friend Laurence Caldwell.

“A stalwart of the club through the years as a player, coach and Club representative at The Branch. Laurence was President of Ballyclare RFC for the 1982/83 season and went on to be President of the IRFU, Ulster Branch, 2011/12.

“The club extends its sincere condolences to Richard, Kevin, David and the entire Caldwell family circle at this sad time. Details of the funeral service will be posted when finalised.”

Condolences have also be expressed by Ulster Rugby. Laurence served as President of the Ulster Branch, working with great diligence and care to enhance all aspects of the game.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie said: “On behalf of everyone at Ulster Rugby, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Laurence’s family at this time.

“Our thoughts are also with those at Ballyclare Rugby Club, where Laurence had been highly influential and respected for decades.”

