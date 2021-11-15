Ulster Tatler award for Ballyclare spa

The Collin Road business picked up the coveted award for Spa of the Year, alongside The White Orchid (Armagh) at the event on Thursday, October 28 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge.

The Ulster Tatler Awards, now in its 14th year honour the achievements of homegrown individuals and businesses, the likes of which have been filling the pages of the lifestyle and society magazine for more than 50 years.

Ulster Tatler editor Chris Sherry, said: “The difficulty in choosing just one deserved winner seems to become greater every year and that speaks volumes on just how high the standard is across the province. Every single category was bursting with worthy nominees.

Dunamoy Spa and Cottages (Ballyclare) picked up the Spa of the Year award, alongside The White Orchid (Armagh) at the 2021 Ulster Tatler Awards. Stacey Hamill (middle) and Lesley-Ann Witherspoon (right) of Dunamoy Spa and Cottages are pictured alongside Rebecca Jess of Linwoods (award sponsor).

“I want to extend huge congratulations to the winners from each category and all those shortlisted, who should all be extremely proud of what they have achieved within their businesses throughout the last year. I also want to personally thank everyone for their support.

“This year we are celebrating the fourteenth year of the Ulster Tatler Awards and the event was a complete sell-out in a stunning new venue so really we couldn’t have asked for more. The night was a massive success.”

