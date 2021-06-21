Delays expected during Newtownabbey works

Road users are advised that a lane closure is operating on the Roughfort Road and Fort Road from the junction of Millbank Road to the junction of Craigarogan Road.

The closure is to facilitate NIE Networks overhead line works.﻿

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said road users are advised to expect “delays over 15 minutes.”

The work is due to be completed by 4pm on June 21.

A lane closure is operating on the Station Road from the Shore Road to opposite Fernagh Avenue.

The lane closure, which is set to operate until 3.30pm on June 24, is required to build a site entrance.﻿

Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to five minutes.

A lane closure is also operating on the Ballycraigy Road in Newtownabbey from Laurel Hill to Kiln Road.

The lane closure, which commenced today (Monday), is required for VRS repairs.﻿

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of up to five minutes.

The work is set to be completed by 4pm on Friday, July 2.

Meanwhile, a road closure is operating on the Burnthill Road in Glengormley from Ballyclare Road to Richmond Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The road closure is required for drainage investigation works.

“An alternative route is B56 Ballyclare Road, Queens Park, Queens Avenue, Queens Drive and vice versa.”

The work, which started on June 21, is being carried out by a DfI contractor.

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay up to five minutes.

The work is set to be completed by 3.30pm on June 25.

