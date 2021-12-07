Diversions in place following north Belfast collision

“PSNI have diversions in place at the junctions with Lylehill Road Lower and the Upper Hightown Road. Please exercise caution and seek an alternative route.”

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.