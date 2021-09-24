Witnesses sought after youths break into Newtownabbey building site

In a statement issued to the Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6pm is was reported that a number of young people had broken into a building site in the area.

“Officers attended the scene, however the crowd had since dispersed.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1505 of 23/09/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

PSNI

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

----

--

A message from the Editor: